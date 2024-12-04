iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (LDRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.
iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Stock Performance
LDRC opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $25.10.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
- What are earnings reports?
- Triumph Financial Stock Breakout: Why It’s Just the Beginning
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.