iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $21,998,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $133.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $133.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

