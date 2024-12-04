iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.91 and last traded at $132.79, with a volume of 78454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,431,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

