iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $606.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $586.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $456.45 and a 12-month high of $607.30. The company has a market capitalization of $523.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

