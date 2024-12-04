iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

