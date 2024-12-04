Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 1,500 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,339,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,176,000 after purchasing an additional 122,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AECOM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,429,000 after buying an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in AECOM by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 67.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,897,000 after acquiring an additional 326,423 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. AECOM has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.49.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

