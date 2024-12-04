Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $517.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $509.25 and a 200-day moving average of $486.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.