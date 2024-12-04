Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $4.94 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 111.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $182.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.