Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $3.26 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,679,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,617.6% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,707,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,931 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7,559.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 878,163 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,402,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,890,000 after buying an additional 740,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 5.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,968 shares of company stock worth $9,419,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

