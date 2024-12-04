Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 20,681 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 145.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,681 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VRT opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

