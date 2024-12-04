Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %

VTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 130,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,635. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 803,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $9,237,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,877,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,586,926. The trade was a 29.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.