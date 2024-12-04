Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.2 %
VTN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.55. 130,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,635. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
