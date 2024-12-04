Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.53 and last traded at $69.53, with a volume of 2067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,638,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 303.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 152,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

