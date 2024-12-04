Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Gelsinger Gone: What Intel’s Big Move Means for INTC Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Seize the Opportunity as AMD Powers AI Innovation
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Off-Price Retail Titans: Which Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.