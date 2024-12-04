Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.