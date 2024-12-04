Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

VPV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Insider Activity at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $400,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,790,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,225. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 253,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,263 over the last ninety days.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.