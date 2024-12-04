Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.27 and last traded at $212.23, with a volume of 815993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.80.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,650.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317,531 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after purchasing an additional 754,700 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10,544.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,016,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,978,954 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after buying an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,714,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,951,000 after buying an additional 283,257 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.