Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $212.27 and last traded at $212.23, with a volume of 815993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $209.80.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
