Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %
VLT opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
