Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.5 %

VLT opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

