Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DWAS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,185. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.98.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

