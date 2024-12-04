Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 4754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
