Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 4754 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver PWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 37,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 179,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,918,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

