Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Stake Lessened by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,017 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.