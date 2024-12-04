Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

