Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $9.42.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Gelsinger Gone: What Intel’s Big Move Means for INTC Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Seize the Opportunity as AMD Powers AI Innovation
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 2 Off-Price Retail Titans: Which Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.