Invenomic Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 971,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 52,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $111.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

