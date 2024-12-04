Invenomic Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,681 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $155,000. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.25 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

CMTL opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.