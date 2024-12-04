Invenomic Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BABA opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

View Our Latest Report on BABA

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.