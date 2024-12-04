Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 67.3% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 179,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 72,248 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 5.7% in the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,426,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Raymond James upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

