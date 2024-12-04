Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,926 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,676,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 174,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,749,000 after acquiring an additional 144,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,980,000 after acquiring an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.