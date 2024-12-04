Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 14,893 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $55.72 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

