Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

