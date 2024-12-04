Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $105.33. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.53 and a 1 year high of $106.30.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

