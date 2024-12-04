Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

