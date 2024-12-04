Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

