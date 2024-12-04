Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 14.9% in November

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.06. The company had a trading volume of 396,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,198. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.92.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,800. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

