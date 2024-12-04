Insider Selling: Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,119.24. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Smurfit Westrock Stock Down 0.9 %
SW traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 833,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 306.74 and a beta of 1.04.
Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 672.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smurfit Westrock
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.
About Smurfit Westrock
Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smurfit Westrock
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.