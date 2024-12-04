Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CAO Sells 654 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CAO Lambert Shiu sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $158,928.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,004.28. This trade represents a 3.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lambert Shiu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $436,122.88.

Penumbra Stock Up 0.2 %

PEN opened at $245.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $277.34.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.