Insider Selling: MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Leupp sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $203,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,104.40. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MARA Price Performance
MARA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,569,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,617,441. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 5.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $34.09.
MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
MARA Company Profile
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
