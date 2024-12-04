Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CMO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $190,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,728.36. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $309,605.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 575,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,339. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

