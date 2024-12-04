Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 2,054 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.5 %

HIMS opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.