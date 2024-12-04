Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 2,054 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. This represents a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 25th, Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $380,688.00.
  • On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.5 %

HIMS opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

