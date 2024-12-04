Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.07, for a total transaction of $2,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,402,338.27. This trade represents a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Carvana Trading Up 0.2 %
CVNA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25,601.60 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $268.34.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
