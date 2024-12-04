Insider Selling: Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) CTO Sells 20,392 Shares of Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 20,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $92,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,657 shares in the company, valued at $572,995.92. This represents a 13.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

CADL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 596,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,064. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Candel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.