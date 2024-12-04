Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells 29,107 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 29,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $5,127,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, November 25th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 29,198 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $5,133,592.36.

On Friday, November 22nd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 18,389 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $3,228,005.06.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,336 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $4,508,196.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,763 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total transaction of $2,636,204.12.

On Friday, November 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 20,048 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total value of $3,356,837.12.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,791,760.14.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.6 %

ARES opened at $175.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $180.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 86.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 40.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 199.7% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.