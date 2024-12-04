Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,583 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,921,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,108,985.75. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 198 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514.50.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 126 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,235.24.

On Thursday, November 21st, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 23,657 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $400,276.44.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 21,411 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $333,797.49.

On Thursday, November 7th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 58,191 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $996,811.83.

On Monday, November 4th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 20,927 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $337,552.51.

On Friday, November 1st, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 33,495 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $540,944.25.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 38,292 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $608,459.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $400,032.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $301,145.40.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $702.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.28 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 5,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 227.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth $102,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

