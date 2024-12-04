Insider Buying: Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Insider Purchases 14,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) insider Helen Galbraith purchased 14,000 shares of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £43,680 ($55,347.19).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:IGET opened at GBX 312 ($3.95) on Wednesday. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 266 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.82 ($4.03). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 301.45.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a GBX 3.13 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

