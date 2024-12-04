Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 94,924 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $757,493.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,237,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,736,175.68. This trade represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $738,254.92.

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,616 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $177,083.28.

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,943.49.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,939 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $126,534.33.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 61,003 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $467,282.98.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

BIGZ opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0863 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 133,761 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

