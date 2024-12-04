Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 41.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 22,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 17.4% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 56.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,064,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.