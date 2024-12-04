Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,872,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,874,874. The trade was a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.47. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 333.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

