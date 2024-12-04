Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

