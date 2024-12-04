Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IDCBY stock opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.53 billion for the quarter.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

