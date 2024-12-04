ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,451 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 70.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IPA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

Shares of IPA opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.06. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 114.67% and a negative return on equity of 65.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

