IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,053,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 529,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,064,000 after buying an additional 495,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,443.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 307,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 303,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 230,569 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSB stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

