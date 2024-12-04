IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 98.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Marriott International by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.20.

MAR opened at $284.93 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.24 and a fifty-two week high of $290.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.34 and its 200 day moving average is $245.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

