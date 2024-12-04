IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.